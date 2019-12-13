Who helps Belarusian companies to make their way to global market?

Exhibition activity today is of special importance. After all, it is very important to make yourself known and skillfully sell. And the region is always taken into account, be it Africa, the Middle East or the Eurasian market. But the exposition is only part of a larger marketing strategy. In 20 years, there have been more than 300 events in 78 countries.

When foreign participants see the brand Maid in Belarus, it is already advertised for them and they approach the stands of the enterprises.

There are plans for at least 40 exhibition events for next year as well. Yes, the pandemic has slowed down exhibit activity a bit. Many business contacts have gone online. But this is definitely temporal.

Mikhail Myatlikov, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

“We have held about 30 business missions this year alone. This is a forum, a contact and cooperative exchange, a partner search, presentations. And we hosted 51 missions. If we talk about events in general this year, including regional chambers, we held about 600 events, 50% of which were online. We have learned to hold online events, they are still popular today, but they cannot replace personal contact.”

The chamber has 43 public representatives in 34 countries, says Mikhail Myatlikov. "These are mostly businessmen from the countries where they live and represent our interests. As a rule, they are heads of consulting companies. They are recommended to us by our embassies, they are recommended to us by the chambers of the countries we have relations with," he stressed.

The Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed more than 200 documents with 105 countries. And today we are, in fact, working with the entire globe.

So if a Belarusian company comes to a business forum or an exhibition abroad, it won't stay unnoticed.