Who stands behind the organization of protests against the law on foreign agents in Georgia? - Opinion piece by Maria Petrashko.

Did the Georgian and American dreams fail to coincide? Who stands behind the protests against the law on foreign agents in Georgia, and why do the authorities need this law at all? And why did Tbilisi find itself between the West and the East? Let's discuss the details.

They are rocking Georgia now. The West needs a puppet government there. Protests against the draft law "On the Transparency of Foreign Influence" (or, more simply, on foreign agents), initiated by the ruling Georgian Dream party, do not stop in the country. The law should reduce the influence of American NGOs in the country. And, of course, the hegemon did not like such a Georgian demarche towards independence. The U.S. Embassy in the republic officially supported the protesters. And the Prime Minister of Georgia has already refused to visit the United States because of Washington's demand to withdraw the draft law on foreign agents. Maria Petrashko about the true causes of the protests.

When you watch the news, it seems that there is no stability in the world. But in fact, constant unrest, color revolutions and the bankruptcy of countries in whose politics Washington has interfered - this is where stability is.

This is what happens when the American and Georgian dreams don't coincide. Yes, the American dream is a fully controlled Georgia, eating its last tie without butter. And the Georgian Dream party makes Georgia an independent and nationally oriented country that cooperates both with the CIS (currency transfers from Russia to Georgia have increased 10 times, which is 35-40% of Georgia's GDP), and with the West - with whom it is beneficial for Tbilisi, and not Washington. It is for these purposes that the law on foreign agents has been proposed: to reduce the destructive influence of dubious foundations, American NGOs, NGOs in Georgia, the consequences of which are most clearly visible in Ukraine, probably Georgians do not want Maidans and civil war in their country.

In the context of lack of transparency, the activities of NGOs have seriously hampered the country's progress. Let us recall what was the result of their activities. These were two attempts at revolution in 2020-2021, and in 2022 they had two attempts at revolution. Such phenomena, of course, hinder the development of the economy.

Oh, these reliable American partners - two attempts at revolution in a few years.

The U.S. is the customer of foreign agents in Georgia. Foreign agents are not allowed in America, while for Georgia they are quite ok, because foreign agents exist in Georgia on their money. The former leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, does not want the West to interfere in Georgian politics, and is trying to limit it. They are going to pass a bill, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will veto it, and the conflict will continue.

The bright political figure of the former Prime Minister of Georgia Bidzina Ivanishvili was nicknamed the second dictator in the very first second simply for defending the interests of his country, no matter how pro-American resources, radio "Liberty"and similar radio stations called him. But most importantly, the U.S. Embassy in Georgia, of course, condemned the law on foreign agents and supported the protesters against it.

We stand with the people of Georgia, supporting their right to have their voice heard. We condemn violence against peaceful demonstrators, including journalists who are covering the demonstration.

Do they condemn violence? Meanwhile, in the United States, peaceful protesting students are brutally suppressed and detained at rallies against the bombing of Palestine. And now there is puzzle for the primary school: Who benefits from protests against the law on foreign agents? That's right, the masters of foreign agents.

Whoever calls such actions spontaneous protests, let him be the first to throw a stone in his own mirror. You can see an experienced and well-known Hollywood hand behind all these rallies.

Of course, a pocket president of Georgia, but for some reason a citizen of France, Zurabishvili, according to the American manual, supports the nourishing master's hand. Do not forget about an important detail in the region - the Russia-Georgia-Armenia-Iran energy bridge is a very beneficial project for all participants, but very disadvantageous for Washington. Therefore, and not only that, the United States does not want to lose Georgia as a stronghold in the Caucasus. And the question of what the Georgians themselves want is not asked overseas, you know...

Georgia has tried to integrate into the Euro-Atlantic community, and it has come to war and half-disintegration of the country, and it does not want to continue on this path.