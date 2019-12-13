Who saw our basketball players as strong competitors and got caught up in politics?

The ideas of superiority of one race over another now penetrate into sports as well becoming a tool of politics.

Scandinavia and Poland continue to play an unfair and obviously politically motivated game in the offices of the International Basketball Federation.

Not only are our teams and national teams unfairly excluded from international competitions, but the authorities of basketball associations in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia also want to withdraw from Belarus the participation of absolutely all our representatives in all FIBA educational seminars, both coaches and our children.

These countries have written about it in a collective letter to the International Basketball Federation. For them it doesn't matter whether the training is done online or offline, directly in Belarus or abroad. At the same time the basketball federations of the above mentioned states, not being ashamed of the absurdity of their demands, (obviously political) propose to direct the released funds to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Anastasia Marinina, Secretary General-Executive Director of Belarusian Basketball Federation:

The IOC calls to distance itself from any military action. At the same time in this letter we see a call for direct financing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. No regulations allow any sports federation to finance the army of any foreign country and to involve athletes in political struggles. So far, no country has acceded to this statement. Let's wait for the reaction of the international and European federations to this letter. Let's hope that common sense will prevail.