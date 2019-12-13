The Ukrainian events are actively used to stir up the protest activity in Belarus. Moreover, the main thesis is based on the participation of our country in hostilities. The Internet is flooded with advertisements urging people to participate in rallies.



Shells have been flying and people have been dying all over Ukraine for 8 long years. All this time, the official Kiev was being persuaded to fulfill its signed obligations and stop the civil war. Women and children have been killed daily under shelling in Donbass. Before the eyes of Europe, there was a blatant genocide of those who refused to join the circle of crazy nationalism. After Maidan, the neo-Nazi battalions began to play the first fiddle in Ukraine.



Sergei Korotkikh, a native of Belarus, actively recruited Belarusian near-football community and neo-Nazis, who settled in Ukraine back in 2010, fleeing responsibility for their participation in pogroms at anti-state rallies in Belarus. For all 8 years, the supporters of white-red-white flag have been active participants in military actions against civilians in Donbass. Official Kiev has taken great pleasure in hosting these characters, including at the highest level.



In fact, the neo-Nazism in Ukraine has become the basis of state policy. Adherents of such views have entered the corridors where major decisions are made. As a result, since 2014, this has turned Nazi marches and children's drawing contests named after Stepan Bandera. The Neo-Nazis in Ukraine today control absolutely all actions and projects that are aimed at Belarus.



This, by the way, is about the fate of adventurers in exile and the internal wrangling behind the scenes of all these high-flown actions for peace, against war. Millions of dollars are being poured into all social networks through neo-Nazis channels to call for rallies in Belarus. The amount of money sent to them by the Western intelligence services is so large that they have managed to fill the entire Internet with their ads. The only goal is to regain their political potency after the disgraceful failure in 2020. Today, however, such attempts do not resonate with Belarusians.



