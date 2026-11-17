A Belarusian delegation led by the Minister of Internal Affairs is participating in the 5th World Police Summit in Dubai. Ivan Kubrakov held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates, the Chief of Police of Dubai, the Commander of the National Guard of Uzbekistan, and his Tajik counterpart.

Following the business discussions, the delegation toured a themed exhibition of innovations in law enforcement. The exhibition showcased the latest advancements from leading companies in video surveillance systems, data analytics, drones, and emergency response. Ivan Kubrakov was intrigued by the host country's cutting-edge Drone Box development. This autonomous drone system, developed by Dubai Police, enables drones to be launched to the scene of an incident without human intervention, minutes before ground patrols arrive, and transmits real-time video to assess the scale of the incident.

According to the Belarusian Interior Minister, the test launch of this new system is planned in Minsk.