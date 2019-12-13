Belarusian police head meets with PMC "Wagner"

The Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov met with representatives of PMC "Wagner". Such information was published in the telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports BELTA.

The meeting was held in the training center of the internal troops. It was also attended by heads and employees of special units of the department.

Ivan Kubrakov noted that in view of the difficult situation near the borders of the republic, it's especially important to be prepared to respond to possible challenges and threats. According to the Minister, the practical experience of PMC representatives, which the Belarusian law enforcers are already adopting, is of great importance, because ensuring security and law and order, protection of the native land are indisputable priorities of everyone who wears epaulettes.