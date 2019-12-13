Kukharev: Minsk bakeries can fully replace imported products

The task of working for the consumer and providing the domestic market with their products has been set today by the mayor of Minsk Vladimir Kukharev to the workers of Minsk Bread Industry Concern during a visit to the capital bakery plant № 5. The technology of confectionery and bakery production is now at a sufficient level to replace the imported pastries on store shelves. In order to do this it is necessary to expand the range and better advertise the most popular desserts. We also discussed the issue of packaging of confectionery products. Plastic containers will soon be replaced by paper ones.



Vladimir Kukharev, Chairman of Minsk City Executive Committee:



“Today we set the task to make the system work for the consumer as much as possible. We can fully replace imported products with our high-quality, excellent products, so we have worked out the issues of providing specialists today. We see that the profession of baking specialists is in high demand. Our college today has been given the task of increasing the kits.”



Tasty and flavored products



Minsk Bread Industry Concern will celebrate its 50th anniversary one of these days. There are 6 bakeries in Minsk under the control of the organization. Bakery plant No.5 is one of the main suppliers of confectionery products. About two tons of soft desserts and 35 tons of bakery products are produced here per day.



