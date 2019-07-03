EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Military parade to be culmination of holiday

The culmination of the holiday will be a military parade. This year it will be held in the evening. Belteleradiocompany will launch a live broadcast from the Stela Minsk - Hero City at 20.55. The youngest participants of the parade are ready for the solemn event. After about 300 hours of training, they will solemnly walk around the center of the capital and proudly present their educational institutions.

Traditionally, the parade is opened by Suvorov students: there are 64 people in the main team and ten more are substitutes. They are followed by 25 lyceum students of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 30 students of the Lyceum of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and 50 cadets.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All