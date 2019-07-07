More than five thousand soldiers, fifty planes and helicopters in the peaceful Belarusian sky. This is a really beautiful, winning tradition!



The parade is a mix of veterans, such as tank T-34 and a completely new technology: every second unit is either completely new or significantly improved.



The parade is also a review of the troops, our armed forces. In a peaceful state, they are not a sword, but the shield of the fatherland - and in the era of geopolitical storms - a particularly important element of security, its foundation.



Belarus is not alone. This is well and vividly demonstrated by warriors and flags of Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Armenia. By the way, the leaders of many countries congratulated our country on the main national holiday. Among them is Vladimir Putin. The head of the Kremlin noted: the bonds of fraternal friendship and mutual aid are the foundation of strong relations between countries. And the chairman of the PRC, Xi Jinping, noted that he pays special attention to the development of friendship between Belarus and China for the benefit of both peoples.