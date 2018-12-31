Residents and guests of Minsk to see festive salute from different points of city

A festive salute will become the culmination of the celebrations. Residents and guests of the capital will be able to see the colorful extravaganza from different points of the city.

The New Year's fireworks will start at 1:20 and will last 11 minutes at the Palace of Sports. Spectators will enjoy a laser show accompanied by original musical. The fireworks will also be launched at the Ice Sports Palace and in the park of Hugo Chávez.