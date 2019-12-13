EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Postal products depict cultural capital of Belarus 2021

And more about the initiatives for Borisov as the cultural capital of Belarus in 2021. The envelope with the original stamp of the same name was released. The circulation of postal products is 30 000 copies. The stamp "Borisov - the cultural capital of Belarus" depicted a railway station, and the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ, a monument to Prince Boris Vseslavich. The images also include the central square and the coat of arms of the city of Borisov.

By the way, a special commemorative cancellation of new products will take place in Borisov on February 19.

