Mound of Friendship becomes meeting point for WWII veterans and heirs of victory from Belarus, Russia and Latvia

For the 59th time, the Mound of Friendship became the meeting point for veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the successors of the victory from Belarus, Russia and Latvia. It was piled on the border of three republics in memory of the joint struggle with the enemy during the war. The hill is located on the territory of Latvia. The museum is located on the Belarusian territory. A concert stage was placed on the Russian territory. At the top of the mound there is an oak as a symbol of the indestructible friendship of fraternal peoples.

The participants of the meeting got acquainted with the exposition of the museum-bus, which is traveling around the country. 

