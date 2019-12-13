3.41 RUB
Mound of Friendship traditionally gather heirs of victory
The Mound of Friendship traditionally gathered the heirs of victory. For the 62nd time Belarusians, Russians and Latvians came to the place where their grandfathers and great-grandfathers fought together against the Nazi troops. The Mound is a symbol of heroism and courage as well as the brotherhood of partisans and underground fighters, who together came to victory. This year the pandemic has made its adjustments, official delegations and guests could only stay on the territory of their own country. However, this did not affect the solemn atmosphere. Dmitry Mezentsev, Secretary of State of the Union State, also took part in the commemorative event.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
