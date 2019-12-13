Mound of Friendship traditionally gather heirs of victory

The Mound of Friendship traditionally gathered the heirs of victory. For the 62nd time Belarusians, Russians and Latvians came to the place where their grandfathers and great-grandfathers fought together against the Nazi troops. The Mound is a symbol of heroism and courage as well as the brotherhood of partisans and underground fighters, who together came to victory. This year the pandemic has made its adjustments, official delegations and guests could only stay on the territory of their own country. However, this did not affect the solemn atmosphere. Dmitry Mezentsev, Secretary of State of the Union State, also took part in the commemorative event.