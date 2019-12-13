EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Cadets of 72nd Combined Training Center take exams

The cadets of the 3rd Guards Tank and Artillery Training School of the 72nd Combined Training Center are taking their exams. The mechanics-drivers passed technical tests, underwent a diving course, psychological testing and were allowed to go through a deep ford. The water obstacle is almost 300 meters long and about 2 meters deep. This session is the finish line before the final exams.



