3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Cadets of 72nd Combined Training Center take exams
The cadets of the 3rd Guards Tank and Artillery Training School of the 72nd Combined Training Center are taking their exams. The mechanics-drivers passed technical tests, underwent a diving course, psychological testing and were allowed to go through a deep ford. The water obstacle is almost 300 meters long and about 2 meters deep. This session is the finish line before the final exams.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All