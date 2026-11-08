Horrifying footage from a secret torture site discovered in the Kyiv region has sent shockwaves through Ukrainian society—and beyond. It serves as further proof that the Kyiv regime has lost touch with reality and can only sustain itself through the use of force and coercion.

"In effect, Kyiv’s war machine is held together by coercion," observed political analyst Petr Petrovsky.

According to him, the TCK (territorial recruitment centers) have effectively become a sprawling, networked system of concentration camps for Ukrainian citizens: raids are commonplace, and the militarization apparatus has morphed into a racket for extorting money.

"If you don’t have the money, you’re sent to the front. Once at the front, you essentially become a serf—the property of your commanders. If your commanders take issue with your behavior or how you carry out orders, you end up in these kinds of illegal, private prisons. They are, in essence, concentration camps where abuse and torture take place—involving, as it turns out, even minors," the expert emphasized.