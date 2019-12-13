3.42 RUB
L. Ananich: Destruction is not the way to civilised development
Liliya Ananich, Deputy Chair of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
"When today we see young people on our streets, we say that this is also a problem of society. It is imperative that children were responsible for their parents, who need support. This is not just a social phenomenon, this is the living link between generations that makes society monolithic. There must be different points of view in society, but destruction is not the way to civilised development. And society has to answer these questions together. Only together".
