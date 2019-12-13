Laboratory for Covid-19 testing opens at Central Bus Station in Minsk

A new laboratory for identifying passengers with Covid opened today at the Central Bus Station in Minsk. There are two types of testing available in the mother and child room. A standard PCR test needs prior electronic appointment; the result is after 24 hours. And the express test can be done on a first-come, first-served basis. The result is available within 30 minutes.



The cost of a standard test for the residents of our country is almost 32 rubles. And an express test costs a little over 38 rubles. One must come to the procedure on an empty stomach or not earlier than 1,5 hours after eating or smoking.



