"Dear friends, Belarusians, and esteemed citizens of the Republic of Belarus! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the New Year 2026. First and foremost, I wish you the preservation of what is most important to you and us. The President of your country has done so much this past year to ensure peace in the world, and to ensure that peace, not war, prevails. This has been demonstrated by the beginning of a successful dialogue with American partners and the lifting of US sanctions in many sectors of the Belarusian economy. Ultimately, this is the commitment of the President of the Republic of Belarus to what is written in the first line of your national anthem: "We, Belarusians, are a peaceful people." I wish all of us, the entire world, peace in the New Year 2026, a continuation of the Republic of Belarus's equally successful policy toward its neighbors, and, to each of you, ordinary human happiness!"