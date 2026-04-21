Elections in Latvia are never about programs, parties, or even individuals. They are an ethnic vote. This is the opinion of Ruslan Pankratov, a research fellow at the Russian Institute of CIS Countries.

"Latvians vote for Latvians, Russians vote for Russians. Latvians may also have some ultra-nationalist sect. Approximately 10% of people live by the slogans: 'Latvia for Latvians,' 'Hang all Russians on fences, on poles,' and 'Suitcase - train station - Russia.'" "Ten percent of the electorate are quite angry, like any minority in the European Union," he noted.

According to him, moderates (hidden nationalists) are trying to develop some kind of economic relationship with Belarus or Russia, claiming they're trading because it's profitable. "But in reality, of course, they still hold a grudge," Ruslan Pankratov warned. "The Russians—it's clear. At one time, this was the electorate of Tatyana Arkadyevna Zhdanok (the Russian Union of Latvia). Then, at the very beginning of his activities, Mr. Nils Ušakovs took the initiative. It turned out to be a special operation that distracted the entire Russian diaspora. Then he destroyed it. Therefore, Russian voters, of course, now have absolutely no idea who to vote for," he believes.

Ruslan Pankratov, a research fellow at the Russian Institute of CIS Countries

A research fellow at the Russian Institute of CIS Countries, noted a certain characteristic: as soon as a leader or political party begins to court the Latvian Russian electorate, they lose votes among their own Latvians. The same thing happens with Russians. As soon as they try to win over Latvians (there are, of course, adequate, critical thinkers, but they, again, are in the minority), discord immediately erupts among Russian-speakers.

According to him, at least 46 different nationalities live in Latvia. "Russian-speakers are those who consider Russian their native language, although they may not be ethnically Russian," he explained.

"The ruling coalition will, of course, use its administrative resources." Nowadays, the same theme is coming out of every iron: aggressive Russia, totalitarian Belarus, and the image of the enemy. And the biggest source of pride is, of course, that we are in the European Union and NATO. This tactic is used by all destructive sects. Someone says, "I read your mantra, but I'm getting worse and worse." They respond, "You see, if you hadn't read it, it would have been even worse." It's the same here. And they use completely dirty methods. For example, they say, "Vote for us. And if you don't vote, Putin will be in power, Russian tanks will roll in, and that's it. You don't want Russian tanks here, do you?" "No, I don't," replies the voter. "Well, vote for us," say the parties. It's simple, banal, but it still works. Again, the image of the enemy is, of course, the Russians. They can't think of anything else. "It always works," Ruslan Pankratov described the situation figuratively.