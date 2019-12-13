Latvia closes checkpoint "Silene - Urbany" on border with Belarus

Everything is done to prevent Europeans from taking advantage of the visa-free travel. The Latvian authorities, following Lithuania and Poland, continued the sad statistics on the closure of border crossings. A couple of hours after the Latvian authorities closed the border crossing "Silene", the construction of concrete barriers began at the checkpoint. The blocks appeared in several rows with barbed wire. The Latvian government claims that this is done for security reasons, given the large number of cases of illegal border crossings. But, apparently, the Latvian regime is afraid of storming the border by tens of thousands of angry residents of Latvia, who have been restricted the ability to visit Belarus under the visa-free visa. More than 213 thousand Latvians have already freely come to our country to meet with their relatives, attend the graves, buy Belarusian goods and spend a vacation in a health resort. But the worst thing for the Latvian authorities is not even this. It is the visa-free travel that shatters their Latvian propaganda about the hostility of Belarus, thus threatening the "security of Latvia". Now the only border crossing left with Latvia is "Paternieki" - "Grigorovshchina" on the Belarusian side.