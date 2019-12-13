3.43 RUB
Latvian border guards try to illegally take 9 groups of illegal migrants into Belarus territory
Latvian border guards tried to take nine groups of illegal migrants to the territory of Belarus last week. This was told to the correspondents of the Agency of TV news by the State Secretary of the Security Council. Alexander Volfovich noted that there were three groups of migrants between Belarus and Latvia on August 18, but none of them will set foot on the Belarusian soil, despite the efforts of border guards of the neighboring state.
Renewed checkpoint appeared on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border
And the day before, Alexander Volfovich visited the renewed checkpoint on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. In Verkhny Terebezhov the modernization was completed, it lasted for two years. The customs and border clearance center has joined the ranks of checkpoints with the most advanced technologies. But so far, due to the lack of understanding with the Ukrainian side, the traffic flow in this direction has not resumed.
