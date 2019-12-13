Latvian law enforcers beat up refugees, set dogs on them - ugly forms of notorious Western democracy

The notorious Western democracy and humanity has taken an ugly shape in reality. Latvian security forces, armed with machine guns, are beating refugees and setting dogs on them. The purpose is to make them cross the Belarusian side of the border.

A resident of the village of Cheremkha (Poland):

“People are dying, bodies are found in the forests, but no one talks about it. Recently my friend saw a corpse right on the side of the road.”

The unfortunate woman says her babies have been without food for almost eight days, and at night their whole family was startled by gunshots. The first shots came from the west side. At first they were in the air. Then refugees beaten by Polish and Lithuanian security forces started coming into the territory of Belarus. It was just like in Nazi concentration camps - men in uniform on Polish and Lithuanian territory were setting dogs against adults and children asking for help.

Even when the refugees were not on Polish territory directly, but camped outdoors on Belarusian territory, the security forces on the opposite side would not let them rest. They turned on strobe lights, loud music and Nazi-inspired announcements through loudspeakers: "Attention! The police inform you: It is forbidden to cross the border illegally. You will be held criminally liable."