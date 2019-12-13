Latvian law enforcers dump two beaten refugees on border with Belarus

Latvian law enforcers threw out two beaten refugees on the border with Belarus, BELTA writes with reference to the State Border Committee of Belarus.

"European law enforcers continue to get rid of refugees, using cruel and inhuman methods against defenseless people. Yesterday evening, December 15, Belarusian border guards found two foreigners on the border with Latvia. According to the men, they were detained on the neighboring territory by the Latvian military. During the "trial procedure," which is violence in the understanding of European democracy, the men were severely beaten."

Numerous bruises and marks from blows were left on the face and body of the refugees. "In such a helpless and exhausted state, the foreigners were taken to the border with Belarus and left to their fate," noted the committee.