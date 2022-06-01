Laureates and scholarship holders of Special Presidential Foundation for Gifted Students and Pupils honored in Minsk

They are our future in science and art. A ceremony of honoring the laureates and scholarship holders of the Special Presidential Foundation for Gifted Students and Pupils was held in the small hall of the Palace of the Republic.

The best in science and art

Intellectual and creative achievements were presented by our talents in the field of choreography, fine, decorative applied arts. The stands are dedicated to the latest developments and discoveries of young people. The project of the Belarusian State University presents microorganisms brought from the Antarctic, and Brest State Technical University exhibits robots.

Support of youth initiatives is the key to a prosperous future. The priority of our state has always been to encourage new achievements among promising students from schools and universities.