Winners of "Man of the Year of Vitebsk Region" commended in St. Sophia Cathedral

The winners of the annual award "Man of the Year of Vitebsk Region" were honored today in the north of the country. For the first time, the ceremony was held in St. Sophia Cathedral. The best representatives of the region according to the results of the last year were chosen in several nominations. They include medics, teachers, farmers, workers of housing and communal services, construction and fuel and energy complex. All of them showed themselves not only in work, but also in public life of the region.