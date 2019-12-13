PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Winners of award "For Spiritual Revival"

Awards "For Spiritual Revival" traditionally this week awarded the laureates. Their names became known before the New Year, while the ceremony with the participation of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took place on January 9.

There were 18 awards in total, they were presented to individuals and entire teams. 5 awards are called "For Spiritual Revival," 10 more are special awards. And a separate award "Belarusian Sports Olympus" was awarded to 3 persons.

You can make movies about all these people, because there is no accidental or quick success there. To achieve such results (it doesn't matter whether it is the creation of musical instruments or the success of the ensemble, or the activity of the honor guard company) people spend many years, if not their whole life, creating what you look at with admiration.

It's hard to imagine how much physical labor one has to put in to, for example, revive a monastery (the Holy Protection Monastery restored by Abbess Anfisa in Tolochin) or to bring out a baby who was born in the sixth month. Doctors from the RNPC "Mother and Child" also received an award in 2024, the second in a row. But how much mental strength it takes. Not to get tired, not to burn out, not to give up. And how much labor is needed to bring up a team of children (example - "Syabrynka").

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All