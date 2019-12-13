3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Winners of award "For Spiritual Revival"
Awards "For Spiritual Revival" traditionally this week awarded the laureates. Their names became known before the New Year, while the ceremony with the participation of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took place on January 9.
There were 18 awards in total, they were presented to individuals and entire teams. 5 awards are called "For Spiritual Revival," 10 more are special awards. And a separate award "Belarusian Sports Olympus" was awarded to 3 persons.
You can make movies about all these people, because there is no accidental or quick success there. To achieve such results (it doesn't matter whether it is the creation of musical instruments or the success of the ensemble, or the activity of the honor guard company) people spend many years, if not their whole life, creating what you look at with admiration.
It's hard to imagine how much physical labor one has to put in to, for example, revive a monastery (the Holy Protection Monastery restored by Abbess Anfisa in Tolochin) or to bring out a baby who was born in the sixth month. Doctors from the RNPC "Mother and Child" also received an award in 2024, the second in a row. But how much mental strength it takes. Not to get tired, not to burn out, not to give up. And how much labor is needed to bring up a team of children (example - "Syabrynka").
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All