Winners of award "For Spiritual Revival"

Awards "For Spiritual Revival" traditionally this week awarded the laureates. Their names became known before the New Year, while the ceremony with the participation of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took place on January 9.

There were 18 awards in total, they were presented to individuals and entire teams. 5 awards are called "For Spiritual Revival," 10 more are special awards. And a separate award "Belarusian Sports Olympus" was awarded to 3 persons.

You can make movies about all these people, because there is no accidental or quick success there. To achieve such results (it doesn't matter whether it is the creation of musical instruments or the success of the ensemble, or the activity of the honor guard company) people spend many years, if not their whole life, creating what you look at with admiration.