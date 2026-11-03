Russia has never closed its door to the western part of the continent and is ready to cooperate with those who renounce hostile intentions. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.

"I invite partners to work together on the Eurasian architecture. We have never closed our door to the western part of the continent and will not shy away from engaging with those who renounce hostile intentions, are genuinely interested, and are committed to reaching a fair balance of interests," Lavrov said.

He noted that the previous three Minsk conferences were attended by representatives of European countries, including members of the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance. "Therefore, we are always open. And we discuss our proposals frankly," he added.

"But, as polite people, we do not impose ourselves on anyone, of course. But, as self-respecting people, we will not run after anyone. But our doors are open," the minister noted.

For now, the prospect of a realistic dialogue with Europe is elusive. Moreover, the West is bucking the objective historical trend toward multipolarity and attempting to extend its influence to eastern Eurasia.

Photo: RIA Novosti