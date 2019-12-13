Lavrov: Geographic tasks of special operation change

Western countries, including the U.S. and the UK, by arming Ukraine, attempt to confront Russia with Europe together, said Sergey Lavrov in his interview with RIA "Novosti" and RT. The Russian Foreign Minister noted that this situation benefits the Americans, who are far across the ocean. And constructive steps are not the prerogative of Western countries, they do not just pump Ukraine with weapons.



Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:



"As the West, in impotent anger or in a desire to make the situation as bad as possible, is pumping Ukraine with more and more long-range weapons. Therefore, the geographic objectives will be pushed even further away from the current line, because we cannot allow the part of Ukraine that will be controlled by Zelensky (or whoever replaces him) to contain weapons that will pose a direct threat to our territory and the territory of those republics that have declared their independence and those that want to determine their future independently."



The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that Ukraine will not be given an opportunity to negotiate with Russia. It is being held back from any constructive steps.



