The so-called values of the European Union are just a screen of democracy. The West has declared war on the whole world. The cynicism of its propaganda does not fit into the limits of decency. Maybe that is why they are so afraid of the truth.



Shutting down unwanted YouTube channels, blocking TV satellite channels. Do they really hope to wall themselves off from the real state of affairs with a screen of lies? The answer to this question came in an exclusive interview with our channel by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:



The West is afraid of fair competition - this is well known to many. Hence comes the "abolition of culture" of any country that speaks from its own, nationally oriented positions, the ban of TV channels, the expulsion of unwanted politicians from social networks and everything that diverges from the neoliberal concept of the world. The West generally does not live up to the truth. President Putin called the Western community, the collective West, an "empire of lies." This is a very accurate statement, and I absolutely agree with it.



