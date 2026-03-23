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Law Making Day: Deputies to Consider 4 Bills including of Digital Ruble
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Today is an important legislative day – the members of the House of Representatives are gathering for a session.
Four bills are on the agenda. Perhaps, the most controversial is the one on the digital ruble. In addition to cash and non-cash payments, a third, digital form of currency is being introduced. The pilot production is expected to start on July 1.
Another item on the deputies' agenda is the ratification of the international agreement on the elimination of double taxation with Myanmar.
In the second reading, the deputies will consider the documents on rulemaking and subsoil use.