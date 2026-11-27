Laws for life, and the people who built the legislative foundation for the country’s development and prosperity.

On November 27, First Information Channel will air a film that recounts the history of the National Assembly of Belarus.

In November 1996, the Belarusian people voted in a referendum to update the Constitution and reform the structure of state power.

This move laid the groundwork for a modern national model of parliamentarism. The Supreme Soviet was replaced by a bicameral parliament, which has since become a steadfast pillar of the nation's sovereignty.

The film brings together vivid recollections from parliamentarians who served over the years. In essence, it is the history of Belarus as seen through the lens of lawmaking and parliamentary diplomacy.