Lazorkina: For Belarus, the SCO is an alternative platform where multipolar world is formed
For Belarus, the SCO is first of all an alternative platform within which a new multipolar world is being formed. This was stated by Olga Lazorkina, analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, in an interview with the TV channel "Belarus 1".
"We're talking about the multipolar world, which is about to come. I think that any Belarusian, whom you stop on the street today, will say that we are waiting for exactly that. And our joining the SCO means that we are not just joining some existing ideas, we will shape this multipolar world ourselves. Because it is still being decided today what it will be based on. We know some starting points, but theory and practice are absolutely different things," Lazorkina added. - That's why we are joining the SCO in order to participate in practice, so that the voice of Belarus, as well as of other countries, namely medium and small ones, could be heard today. Because the great powers, unfortunately, are not able to regulate the situation we are witnessing today.
Petr Petrovsky, political scientist, also shared his opinion: "Thanks to Belarus, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ceases to be narrowly regional with its accession to the SCO. The statutory requirements are changing. We are not an Asian country, but we join the SCO. The SCO becomes a full-fledged international organization, in fact, an alternative center."
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
