Lazorkina: For Belarus, the SCO is an alternative platform where multipolar world is formed

For Belarus, the SCO is first of all an alternative platform within which a new multipolar world is being formed. This was stated by Olga Lazorkina, analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, in an interview with the TV channel "Belarus 1".

"We're talking about the multipolar world, which is about to come. I think that any Belarusian, whom you stop on the street today, will say that we are waiting for exactly that. And our joining the SCO means that we are not just joining some existing ideas, we will shape this multipolar world ourselves. Because it is still being decided today what it will be based on. We know some starting points, but theory and practice are absolutely different things," Lazorkina added. - That's why we are joining the SCO in order to participate in practice, so that the voice of Belarus, as well as of other countries, namely medium and small ones, could be heard today. Because the great powers, unfortunately, are not able to regulate the situation we are witnessing today.

Petr Petrovsky, political scientist, also shared his opinion: "Thanks to Belarus, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ceases to be narrowly regional with its accession to the SCO. The statutory requirements are changing. We are not an Asian country, but we join the SCO. The SCO becomes a full-fledged international organization, in fact, an alternative center."

