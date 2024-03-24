Lazutkin: Space station is the best place to conduct scientific experiments

Space is the best place for experiments. After all, the work takes place in unique conditions. It is important for the astronauts to fulfill the tasks, because these are necessary steps for the development of the space industry and not only. This opinion was shared with the TV channel "Belarus 1" by pilot-cosmonaut, Hero of Russia Alexander Lazutkin.

Any station in orbit is a laboratory, a laboratory whose purpose is to explore this space. We left the surface of the Earth, the atmosphere that surrounds us. We get to the place where there is no air, there is nothing. There are completely different conditions for life there, and we are studying it, and we have been studying it since we launched the 1st satellite in 1957. All the work in orbit is woven into the scientific experiments to be performed by the Belarusian crew.