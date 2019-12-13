Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus sues Poland in international criminal court

Today the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus has filed a lawsuit against Poland to the International Criminal Court for preparing an act of aggression against our country.



The Western neighbors don't even conceal it: thus, in a number of Polish mass media, even the official ones, information about the preparation of armed units in order to establish control over the territory of Belarus and change the constitutional order by armed force appeared.



The combat training centers are located directly in Poland. There the fighters receive military equipment and financial support. Polish and American instructors work with them.



Oleg Gaidukevich, deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus:



"The preparation of such groups is an act of aggression against our country. That's why today we appeal to the International Criminal Court to bring these persons to criminal liability. The lawyers have done a great job - everything has been proved. And most importantly, there is no need to prove anything Poland encourages all this talk about the invasion of Belarus and terrorist acts."



"Let's say one more thing: the activities of these groups, which are now being prepared in the territory of Poland, are not possible without the direct support of the highest authorities of Poland. This is the conflict they now want to provoke with the hands of these people on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. It is clear that the special services will never allow that, but where is the law and the international law?"



