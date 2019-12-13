Lebedev: Elections 2024 organized and dignified

The Electoral Code of Belarus fully ensures the right to free expression of the will of citizens. It was the observance of the national legal framework during the elections that was monitored by CIS observers, said the head of the mission, Sergei Lebedev, during a press conference at the CEC information center. 235 representatives of the mission worked all over the country, their field of vision was the election of deputies to the House of Representatives. And no violations were detected.