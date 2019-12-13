3.42 RUB
Lebedev: Elections 2024 organized and dignified
The Electoral Code of Belarus fully ensures the right to free expression of the will of citizens. It was the observance of the national legal framework during the elections that was monitored by CIS observers, said the head of the mission, Sergei Lebedev, during a press conference at the CEC information center. 235 representatives of the mission worked all over the country, their field of vision was the election of deputies to the House of Representatives. And no violations were detected.
Sergei Lebedev, head of the CIS observer mission:
Our assessment of these elections, they were organized, dignified, without violations. We have carefully analyzed the Electoral Code of the Republic of Belarus. These amendments promote democratic principles and fully comply with the universally recognized democratic norms of elections.
