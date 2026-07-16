On this day, exactly 82 years ago, a partisan parade took place in Minsk. With the Great Victory still a long 10 months away, our people demonstrated their fortitude and triumph over the enemy with this celebratory procession.

More than 30,000 fighters marched in victory formation. Approximately 50,000 civilians greeted the liberators. The partisan brigade "The People's Avengers" named after V. T. Voronyansky was given the right to open the parade.

The celebratory procession in Minsk was unprecedented in world history.