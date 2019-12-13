3.42 RUB
Are sanctions against Belarus legitimate? Sensational details from European human rights activist
Minsk has signed an investment protection agreement with 17 EU countries. The document obliges to protect Belarusian investments in the European Union and treat the Belarusian investor honestly and fairly. So, are the sanctions against Belarus legitimate? It is obvious that the EU is grossly violating the agreements. And this gives Minsk the right to complain to the International Investment Arbitration. This was stated by Stanislovas Tomas, human rights activist, Doctor of Laws from the Sorbonne University of Paris.
The benefits of sanctions, as well as the situation with migrants at the border and discord in the European Union will be discussed in the author's project of Maria Petrashko on the evening air of Belarus 1.
