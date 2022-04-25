Medicines from Belarus awaited in Vietnam, Syria, Iraq, Kenya, Nigeria and other regions

The situation in the world has opened new export niches for the Belarusian pharmaceutical industry. Deputy Minister of Health Dmitry Cherednichenko told about it in an interview with the Agency of TV News. The geography has significantly expanded. We have extended our traditional markets to the distant arc countries of Latin America and Africa. Medications from Belarus are expected in Vietnam, Syria, Iraq, Kenya, Nigeria and other countries. Every year, Belarus brings about 60 new medicines of its own production to the market.



By the way, 50 percent of the range of drugs in our pharmacies and up to 70 percent of drugs for treatment of patients in clinics are made in Belarus, and this significantly reduces the dependence on imports.



