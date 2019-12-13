3.42 RUB
Leonid Anfimov: The observer mission started active phase of monitoring
The preparation for the referendum in Belarus is open and transparent. Such an assessment was given by the first group of international observers from the CIS countries. In total, about 120 observers are supposed to participate in the work of the mission. From today, the specialists started visiting the precinct commissions in the regions.
