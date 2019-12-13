3.42 RUB
Leonid Zayats: Belarus managed to become self-sufficient agrarian country thanks to a balanced state policy
Belarus has managed to become a self-sufficient agricultural country and ensure food security through a balanced policy of the state.
This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Leonid Zayats at the opening of the Belagro forum. This year we have to work under special conditions - the fierce economic pressure of the West. But it brings an adequate response from Belarusians and Russians. It envisages active cooperation in various spheres including the agro-industrial complex. This will ensure the economic sovereignty of the allies. Belarus is a recognized leader in food production. Against the background of disappointing forecasts of food shortages, it is difficult to overestimate the importance of agrarians.
Belagro traditionally presents the best examples of machinery and technology for the agricultural industry. This year, more than 400 companies from various countries, including China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and others will take part in the exhibition. This year the forum will take place on the grounds of Great Stone Industrial Park. The admission to Belagro is free for all.
