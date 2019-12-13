Leonid Zayats: Belarus managed to become self-sufficient agrarian country thanks to a balanced state policy

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Leonid Zayats at the opening of the Belagro forum. This year we have to work under special conditions - the fierce economic pressure of the West. But it brings an adequate response from Belarusians and Russians. It envisages active cooperation in various spheres including the agro-industrial complex. This will ensure the economic sovereignty of the allies. Belarus is a recognized leader in food production. Against the background of disappointing forecasts of food shortages, it is difficult to overestimate the importance of agrarians.