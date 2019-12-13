3.40 RUB
Leonid Zayats: People are waiting for transformations to improve Belarusian economy
The Address of the head of state is the most important political event, which determines its further development, the economy and incomes of the population in the first place. The main task is to ensure the equal living conditions in the capital and the regions.
The people are waiting for the transformations that could improve the economic component of the country and improve the well-being of every person in our republic. Therefore, the social benefits that are prescribed in the main document of our republic will largely depend on how the economy will work today.
This Presidential Address to the people and the National Assembly will take place on the eve of global political changes in the country. Public discussion of the amendments and additions to the Constitution is coming to an end. On February 27, the Belarusians will decide how the country will live next at the national referendum. The position of President Alexander Lukashenko on this issue is important for many people.
