Leonkov: Belarus and Russia are a security beacon for other CIS countries

Today, Belarus is leaving in a hostile environment. On the one side it has the belligerent Ukraine, on the other there is aggressive Poland, dreaming of the western regions of Belarus, and the Baltic States, which dreaming of pulling away Grodno and its environs

It is difficult to be alone in such an environment, and the military and technical potential of the Union State greatly reduces the ardor of the Western aggressors. That's why today Belarus and Russia are a beacon of security for other CIS countries. This opinion is shared by military expert of the magazine "Arsenal of the Fatherland" Alexei Leonkov.

Alexei Leonkov, military expert of magazine "Arsenal of the Fatherland" (Russia): The army of Belarus is primarily an army for defense. Belarus has never planned and does not plan any aggressive plans to expand and to seize any lands, like the Suvalki corridor. But at the same time, Belarus is a proud sovereign country that will not let itself be offended. Moreover, it has a reliable ally - the Russian Federation.