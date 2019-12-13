Lepel turns 583- Several important facilities open town holiday

Lepel marks its 583rd anniversary. For the holiday in the city opened several important objects. In a square in the central square a common military burial place of the Great Patriotic War was landscaped. Red Army soldiers, natives of the Kirov, Yaroslavl, Smolensk, Ryazan regions, as well as the Hero of the Soviet Union - commander of the partisan brigade "Alexei" Alexei Danukalov and other legendary brigades are buried here. Residents of the area cherish the memory of the feat of the fallen heroes. By the city holiday three monuments were repaired and the surrounding area was landscaped. On the opening day the meeting was held. The military chronicle of the Lepel region to this day is replenished with new facts of atrocities of the invaders.



Remembering the past, building the present, comfortable for every Belarusian. In Lepel opened the Center for Social Adaptation, Rehabilitation, Accommodation, Training and Temporary Shelter for the Disabled. Since 2019, a humanitarian project to build the capacity of people with disabilities has been implemented in the region. The temporary shelter is a place where nonresident disabled people can stay for a few days to undergo a medical examination at a city hospital or participate in a labor rehabilitation program. There are training workshops at the Center, where people not just spend time, but also get a profession.



The opening of the sports field, built over three summer months on the territory of the gymnasium named after Ivan Yerashov, is timed to coincide with the celebration. The futsal field and a modern running track have already become a favorite place for training teams of the gymnasium and evening games.



