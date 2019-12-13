Lethality from COVID-19 in Belarus amounts to 0.56%

The main indicator that a country is coping with COVID is the low mortality rate from infection, i.e., the ratio of the deceased, which is usually expressed as a percentage. So, one of the oldest research universities in the Western Hemisphere, Johns Hopkins University, which during the pandemic conducts a number of studies on coronavirus and daily publishes detailed statistics on the diseases worldwide, has published the data of its online monitoring. As of today, the mortality rate in Belarus is 0.56%. And this is the lowest indicator among all countries monitored. If you take our closest neighbors, the picture is as follows. The mortality rate in Russia is almost three times higher - 1.3%. In Ukraine - 2.3%, in Lithuania and Poland it is even higher - 4.2% and 4.3% respectively.



As for far-abroad countries, the figures are even sadder. According to Johns Hopkins University monitoring, in many countries they range from 5 to 8 percent. But the highest lethality rate is recorded in Spain - 11.2 percent, in the UK - 14.1 percent, in France - 15.2 percent. The leader of the sad list is Italy - 16.6%.



Of course, a detailed analysis of lethality from a new infection will only be possible after the end of the epidemic process. But it's obvious: The low indicator in our country is due to a number of factors, and specialists note this. Namely, early diagnosis and detection of infection in people who do not have symptoms, effective measures to isolate sick people and contacts, effective epidemiological measures to protect vulnerable groups and, of course, developed material and technical base of medical institutions and professional staff.



