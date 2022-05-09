Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky greets Belarusians on Victory Day

Many thanks to all the veterans for preserving peace on earth and defeating fascism. These congratulations on Victory Day came from Oleg Novitsky, a native of Belarus and a hero of Russia. He has been on outer space expeditions three times. And as a man of military service he knows the price behind the word "Victory".

Dear friends. Dear fellow countrymen. I warmly congratulate you on the most wonderful holiday in our lives, Victory Day. Thank you very much and low bow to all our veterans, all those who have lived to this day, all those who left prematurely, those who left their lives in the fields of battle, for giving us an opportunity to work and live peacefully in this time of peace. And our task is to try to keep this peace and not to let fascism get into our lives. Happy Holidays!