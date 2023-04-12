Pilot-Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky congratulated Belarusians on the World Day of Aviation and Astronautics

A centrifuge, which has no analogues in the world, a transformer suit for space walks and a legendary Soyuz spaceship, which delivers astronauts to the ISS. The crew of ATN visited a unique place, the Cosmonaut Training Center. More than 300 cosmonauts and astronauts were trained here for 60 years. Among them is Oleg Novitsky, a native of Belarus and a Hero of Russia. On this day he performed in an unusual role, as a space guide. He held a tour for the TV viewers and showed an exact copy of the spacecraft Soyuz. The astronauts use it most of the time before each space mission.

And it was on Soyuz that Oleg Novitsky flew into space three times, so inside he can navigate even with his eyes closed. And, of course, on this day, he conveyed the most heartfelt congratulations to the dear Belarusians.

Oleg Novitsky, pilot-cosmonaut, Hero of Russia:

“Dear countrymen! I cordially congratulate my home land, the space power of the Republic of Belarus on this wonderful international holiday. I wish you success in developing and mastering new space programmes, projects, new spacecrafts and new space professions. Always be healthy and happy!”

During the third space flight Oleg Novitsky fulfilled his long-time dream – he went into open space three times. The exits are carried out in special transformer suits. Each suit is adjusted to the individual parameters of the man. A spacesuit is a mini spaceship. An astronaut must be able to work in such a comfortable environment for 8 hours, in an absolutely hostile environment, because overboard temperature may vary from minus 100 degrees Celsius to plus 100 degrees Celsius. There is also a unique centrifuge in the Cosmonaut Training Center, which has no analogues in the world. It is 18 meters long and weighs 305 tons. This simulator simulates the overload that astronauts experience during takeoff and landing.