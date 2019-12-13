Pilots A. Nichipork and N. Kukonenko posthumously awarded title "Hero of Belarus"

On May 19, 2021, being in the sky over Baranovichi the commander and pilot of the 116th Guards Air Assault Base, without hesitation preferred to die rather than risking to kill anyone on the ground.A Yak-130 military aircraft crashed during a training flight. Only a minute passed from the moment of the emergency to the crash. Under these conditions, with incredible effort, at an altitude of about 50 meters, the crew managed to stabilize the flight direction and steer the Yak-130 outside the residential buildings.