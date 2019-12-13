3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Belavia plane flying from Minsk to Antalya sends distress signal
The Belavia plane, performing the Minsk-Antalya flight, landed safely at Domodevo. A passenger Boeing 737 sent an alarm over Belgorod Region . A malfunctioning sensor triggered the liner to turn. Initially, the board was heading to Voronezh, where it was planned to make an emergency landing, but later the pilot changed course for Moscow. According to the data, there are 207 passengers on board.
