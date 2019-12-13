3.40 RUB
Summer season 2021 open: Braslav Lakes become one of most popular tourist destination
The tourist season in Belarus has started. Among the popular tour products offered to travelers are weekends on the lakes, weekend tours for the whole family, cycling and hiking routes, excursions to scenic places. One of the most popular resorts in the country, the Braslav Lakes, has also made major preparations for the arrival of travelers. Every new season brings new entertainment.
