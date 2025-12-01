Lithuania Confirms Lack of Plans to Close Border with Belarus

A similar statement was made the day before by the Deputy Minister of the Interior. The Ministry plans to focus on intensifying the fight against smuggling. In this regard, proposals from several companies promising to efficiently destroy weather balloons are already being considered. The authorities will allocate €1 million for the implementation of such projects. The only option that official Vilnius is not currently considering is negotiations. Moreover, it has appealed to EU institutions to exert collective pressure on Minsk and even possibly impose new sanctions.